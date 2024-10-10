Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $14.71. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 7,587 shares traded.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Potomac Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.