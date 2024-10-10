PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$30.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSK. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.