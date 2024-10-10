PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$30.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSK. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

