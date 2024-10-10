PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.32 and traded as high as $151.19. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $150.62, with a volume of 6,870 shares traded.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $294.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,183,764.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,158,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,183,764.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

