Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter.

PGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

