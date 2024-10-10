PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 738,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 322,516 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

