ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 406.1% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQQQ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQQQ. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $642,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

