Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,404,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

