QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $158,789.69 and approximately $570.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.96 or 0.99910680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00191614 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,434.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

