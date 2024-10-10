Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Qubic has a market cap of $196.63 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

