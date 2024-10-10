Radio Caca Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

