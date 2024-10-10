Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Rand Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Rand Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

