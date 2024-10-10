Raymond James Cuts Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target to $95.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $81.40 on Monday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $273,363.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,378.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $273,363.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,378.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 40.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 702.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

