RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.5 %

RICK stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.55. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

