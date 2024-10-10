ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $140.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00107023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

