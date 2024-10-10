Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 7,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 37,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

