Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.82. 175,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

