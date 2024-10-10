Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.55 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,921.90 or 1.00410208 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09479912 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,167,644.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

