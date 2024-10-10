Reviewing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accenture and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 8 14 0 2.64 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $371.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Accenture has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and QuoteMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.90 billion 3.53 $6.87 billion $10.92 33.43 QuoteMedia $18.91 million 0.94 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.79% 27.48% 14.59% QuoteMedia -0.55% -23.75% -1.41%

Summary

Accenture beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

