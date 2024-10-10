Reviewing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 276.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 7.30% 9.12% 2.09% CTO Realty Growth 14.52% 3.55% 1.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $332.85 million 3.69 $58.13 million ($0.78) -11.09 CTO Realty Growth $115.33 million 3.74 $5.53 million $0.55 34.15

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CTO Realty Growth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 3 1 3.25

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

