Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,273 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.