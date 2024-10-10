Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 5,207,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,972,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,305 shares of company stock worth $6,969,273. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 144.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,148 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

