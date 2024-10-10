Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.52. 137,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 472,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $649.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

