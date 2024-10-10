Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MAGQ traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

About Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to provide (-1x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

