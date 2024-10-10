Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$9.50

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GTE opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.36 and a 52 week high of C$14.23.
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4169525 EPS for the current year.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
