Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryde Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryde Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryde Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ryde Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RYDE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 836,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,241. Ryde Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Ryde Group Company Profile

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

