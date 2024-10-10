Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 257,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of SGD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 17,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,522. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Safe and Green Development
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safe and Green Development
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.