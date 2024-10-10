Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the September 15th total of 257,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SGD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 17,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,522. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

