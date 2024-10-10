SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Hits $61.65

SALT (SALT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $61.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,501.17 or 1.00004912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01645825 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $119.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

