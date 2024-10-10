Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZGPY remained flat at $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.