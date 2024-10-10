Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.62. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 179,974 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $329.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.63%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.