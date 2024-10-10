SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 651.6% from the September 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,062 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 591.63% of SaverOne 2014 worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

SVRE remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Thursday. 1,679,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,456. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

