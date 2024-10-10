Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. Barclays increased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $142.74. 236,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,588. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.