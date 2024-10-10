Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,439. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

