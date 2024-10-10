Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.68. 1,573,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,136. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $187.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

