Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,095 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLFFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

