Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Semtech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $41.14 on Friday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.