SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($84.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

