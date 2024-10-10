Shardul Shah Sells 15,832 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $116,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

