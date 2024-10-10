Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

SHW opened at $378.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.30 and its 200-day moving average is $331.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

