Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 369108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

