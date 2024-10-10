Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rises By 715.6%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 715.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM Trading Down 2.6 %
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.