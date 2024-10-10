Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rises By 715.6%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 715.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,667. The company has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

