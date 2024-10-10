Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Grows By 443.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ALMTF stock remained flat at $0.63 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

