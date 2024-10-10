Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Expands By 369.3%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DigiAsia Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 271,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
DigiAsia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DigiAsia
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.