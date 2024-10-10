Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Expands By 369.3%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the September 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DigiAsia Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 271,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

