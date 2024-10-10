Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Decreases By 88.6%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DigiAsia Stock Up 14.5 %

FAASW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,687. DigiAsia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get DigiAsia alerts:

DigiAsia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.