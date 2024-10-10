Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Decreases By 88.6%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DigiAsia Stock Up 14.5 %
FAASW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,687. DigiAsia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
DigiAsia Company Profile
