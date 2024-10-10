Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Decreases By 75.0%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

