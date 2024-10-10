Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Grows By 460.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,449. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

