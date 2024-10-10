Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declines By 67.9%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 394,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,642. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

