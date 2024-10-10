Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Grows By 787.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

GREEL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.