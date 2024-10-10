Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Decreases By 82.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INM stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 94,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,429. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

