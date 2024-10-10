Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Rises By 337.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 207,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 104.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,089,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 557,304 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

