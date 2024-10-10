Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Rises By 337.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 207,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.60.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
