Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Grows By 215.0%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 720,600 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

